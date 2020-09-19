Friday night highlights: Grayson, North Gwinnett

Osborne made news when it broke a 31-game losing streak. The Cardinals of Marietta defeated Forest Park 29-8. Osborne last won in 2016, also against Forest Park.

Cherokee, a 7A school, beat 6A’s No. 3 team, Rome, 21-15. It was Cherokee’s first victory over a ranked team since 2013.

Schley County, unranked, defeated Class 1A Public’s No. 2 team, Wilcox County, 20-12.

The state’s 2019 champions continued to struggle.

Marietta’s 10-game winning streak came to an end when beaten by McEachern 49-28. McEachern had been the last team to beat the Blue Devils, who went on to win 7A last year. With most of its starters new this year, Marietta entered ranked No. 7.

Harrison, the 6A champion in 2019, now in 7A, lost for the third time in three weeks, this time to Hughes 14-7. Hughes, a Fulton County team whose season was postponed by its school district two weeks, was playing its opener.

Irwin County, the 1A Public champion, lost to Cook 21-20. Irwin, missing some starters quarantined for COVID-19, has lost consecutive games for the first time since 2016.

The only one of eight 2019 champions that has played a game and not lost is Eagle’s Landing Christian, which was to play Blessed Trinity in Saturday. Blessed Trinity, which won 4A last year, is playing its first game.