High school basketball champions

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys (Wheeler vs. Kell)

THURSDAY

Class 2A girls - Josey 47, Fannin County 42

Josey (20-6), the only unranked girls team to reach the finals, won its first state title since 1998. Sixth-ranked Fannin County (23-5) fell short of its first championship since 1999.

Class 2A boys - Pace Academy 73, Columbia 42 | Photos

Pace Academy’s convincing win in the state title game was its 28 straight after losing the season opener to Sandy Creek, which will play for the Class 3A title on Friday.

Class 5A girls - Woodward Academy 62, Forest Park 59 | Photos

The victory gave No. 1 Woodward Academy (23-1) its first state title since 1999 and its fourth overall.

Class 5A boys - Eagle’s Landing 81, Tri-Cities 69

Eagle’s Landing (29-1) finished the season with a 16-game winning streak and the second state title in school history.

WEDNESDAY

Class A Private girls - Hebron Christian 51, St. Francis 46 (OT) | Photos

The championship was the first in girls basketball for Hebron Christian (29-2), but not for its coach, Jan Azar, who won 13 state titles at fellow Gwinnett County private school Wesleyan.

A Private boys - Mount Pisgah Christian 43, Holy Innocents’ 41 | Photos

Kasheem Grady came up with a steal and knocked down the winning basket as time expired to give Mt. Pisgah Christian a 43-41 win against Holy Innocents’.

4A girls - Carver-Columbus 70, Cairo 54

The sixth-ranked Tigers, whose 17 games were the fewest of any of this year’s state finalists, rolled to their second championship in three seasons. Carver-Columbus (15-2) went almost a month without playing at one point due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4A boys - Baldwin 54, Fayette County 53

William Freeman drove to the basket and made a short jumper with 3.8 seconds left to give Baldwin the victory. The Braves (17-0) won their first state championship since 1981.