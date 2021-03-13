Adaptive: Gwinnett 42, Houston County 25

Will Millikan scored 20 points and Seth Earley scored 18 to lead the Heat to their second state title and first since 2012. It was the third time Gwinnett has beaten Houston County this season.

Gwinnett got off to a great start, grabbing a quick 8-2 lead and stretching it to 19 points thanks to a 14-0 run. The Heat led 32-9 at halftime.