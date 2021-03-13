Adaptive: Gwinnett 42, Houston County 25

The Gwinnett Heat ended Houston County’s eight-year domination in adaptive basketball, beating the Sharks 42-25 win in Georgia’s American Association of Adaptive Sports Programming championship game.
Will Millikan scored 20 points and Seth Earley scored 18 to lead the Heat to their second state title and first since 2012. It was the third time Gwinnett has beaten Houston County this season.
Gwinnett got off to a great start, grabbing a quick 8-2 lead and stretching it to 19 points thanks to a 14-0 run. The Heat led 32-9 at halftime.
“We came in wanting to be aggressive,” Gwinnett coach Len Boudreaux said. “We knew we had the players to be aggressive, and coming in second for a long time, these kids were really hungry for it. They had marked it on their calendar, and they really want to play … and it showed.”
Houston County was led by Joe Hall with 12 points and Adonis Brown with six on a pair of 3-pointers.
