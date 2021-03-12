Class 3A girls final: Cross Creek 56, GAC 44

“Jordyn is a special girl,” Schlein said. “We always said every game we played, ‘They’re good, but they don’t have Jordyn Dorsey.’ And we kept saying that. Jordyn proved it tonight. She brought her A-game, and she is so excited. She’s valedictorian of the school, and she’s got a state championship ring. I mean, the kid is just phenomenal.”

Holmes had seven points and 12 rebounds, Martin had eight points and eight rebounds, and Wilborn had four points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Micheala Bogans added seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

GAC, led by its high-scoring guards, Kaleigh Addie and Jaci Bolden, led for much of the first half until Cross Creek scored the final six points of the second quarter for a 25-21 halftime lead. The Razorbacks outscored the Spartans 14-5 over the first minutes of the third quarter, capped by a three-point play by Bogans that increased the lead to 39-26. GAC never got closer than eight points the rest of the way, as the Razorbacks made nine of 11 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Addie (18) and Boden (14) combined for 32 of the Spartans’ 44 points. Molly Pritchard finished with 13 rebounds.

*

Greater Atlanta Christian - 8-13-13-10 - 44

Cross Creek 10-15-17-14 - 56

Greater Atlanta Christian (44)

Kaleigh Addie 18, Jaci Bolden 14, Laurren Randolph 8; Sydney Lucas 3, Molly Pritchard 1, Ale Rodriguez, Myla Benton.

Cross Creek (56)

Jordyn Dorsey 30, Erin Martin 8, Micheala Bogans 7, Jasiiyah Holmes 7, Jenna Wilborn 4, Tahjae Hawes.