Class 6A boys final: Wheeler 71, Kell 61

“This game was real personal,” Hudson said. "

The Wildcats built a 10-point lead early in the second quarter and had a 31-23 advantage at halftime. Kell made several runs in the second half, but never got any closer than six points. The Longhorns were forced to start fouling in the fourth quarter, but that strategy didn’t work; Wheeler was 11-for-18 at the line, just enough to keep Kell at bay.

“Those guys are tough,” Thompson said. “They don’t ever give up. To beat our region foe for a state championship … I wouldn’t pick any other team to play. They’re worthy to be champions and we had to go through them.”

The Wheeler defensive effort was rock solid, especially in the first half. They held Kell to 39.3 percent shooting from the floor and 23.6 percent on 3-pointers.

“The defense was amazing to start the game,” Thompson said. “Our motto is 12 points per quarter and we held them to 23 in the first half. I think that’s what jump started us in the second half.”

Wheeler (27-3) had four players score in double figures – Isaiah Collier with 16, Kaleb Washington, Maxwell Harris and Hudson with 12 points. Hudson also had 12 rebounds.

Kell (21-7) got 29 points from Scoota Henderson, who also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Jaylen Harris scored 22.

“We know (Henderson) is a big-time scorer. He’s going to be a pro. We know that,” Thompson said. “We just wanted to make sure Harris didn’t get off. He’s the on that’s been hurting us. Kudos to our guys for accepting the challenge.”

Wheeler – 33-9-28-33- 71

Kell – 17-6-17-21-61

Wheeler: Jahiem Hudson 12, Isaiah Collier 16, Khedric Oliver 6, Kaleb Washington 12, Maxwell Harris 12, A.J. Burke 3, Juvon Gamory 8, Jamill Giles 2.

Kell: Scoota Henderson 29, Najhae Colon 7, Aaron Smith 6, Jaylen Harris 11, Tre Allen 2, Jaylen Colon 2, Elliott Hearst 2, Dylan Cambridge 2.