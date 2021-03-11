Class 2A girls final: Josey 47, Fannin County 42

By that time, Josey had pulled even. Davis’ layup and two free throws by Ledford 30 seconds later restored Fannin County’s lead to four points, but the Rebels didn’t score again.

Junior Aqoyas Cody was the key to the Eagles’ comeback. She scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, including six consecutive after Fannin County had built its 14-point lead. Her layup with 2:21 remaining tied the score at 38-38. Cody also finished with 10 rebounds. Brown added 11 points for the Eagles.

“We weren’t hitting outside shots in the first half,” Bailey said. “Even though they were playing a zone, we had to make sure we had chances around the paint. Aqoyas Cody did a really amazing job being physical in the paint. She really got it going for us as far as scoring the ball in the second half. I think she set a trend, to just get in there and get physical and hope for the best. And that’s what happened for us.”

Ledford, a co-player of the year in Region 7, was Fannin County’s only double-figures scorer, with 14 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. Abby Ledford and Davis added nine points each, and Reagan York had 10 rebounds.

Josey - 11-8-11-17 - 47

Fannin County - 12-11-15-4 - 42

Josey (47)

Aqoyas Cody 15, Ky’Shonna Brown 11, Jamirah Mitchell 8, Arieonna Booker 7, Deajah Houck 3, Laura Jarrett 3, Mercedes Dames, Bra’nasia Henderson, JaCayla Shorty.

Fannin County (42)

Becca Ledford 14, Courtney Davis 9, Abby Ledford 9, Natalie Thomas 6, Reagan York 4, Paige Foresman, MacKenzie Johnson, Olivia Sisson, Prisila Bautista.