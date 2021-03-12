Class 5A boys final: Eagle’s Landing 81, Tri-Cities 69

Tri-Cities (23-5) got 25 from Peyton Daniels, who had five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Simeon Cottle scored 13 with five assists and Dwayne Cottle scored 12.

The Eagles used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to open a 20-7 lead and built the lead to 30-11 after Jaylon Hand’s 3-pointer to open the second period.

“I ask my assistants if we need to slow it down,” Montgomery said. “I wrote on the blackboard to make them play our kind of ball. Anybody who has seen us knows we like to get it up and down the court, too.”

That’s when Vanderbilt signee Daniels scored nine straight points in an 11-3 run that kept the game within reach. Eagle’s Landing hung to lead 48-37 at the half.

“I knew they were going to make a run,” Montgomery said. “They’re too good. That Daniels kid is awesome. The young man hits nine straight points and changes everything. Great player. Great kid. I wish him well.”

Tri-Cities got as close as four points at 53-49 on a Daniels basket, but could not narrow the margin. The Bulldogs had one last push when Daniels scored to make it 71-67, which was as close as they could get.

Tri-Cities – 11-26-21-11—69

Eagle’s Landing – 27-22-15-17—81

Tri-Cities: Dwayne Cottle 12, Peyton Daniels 25, Mario McIntosh 7, Simeon Cottle 13, Davorian Rudolph 5, Jackson Watson 2, Chancelor Johnson 5.

Eagle’s Landing: Jordan Fordyce 15, Jayden Jackson 7, A.J. Barnes 21, Jaylon Hand 15, David Thomas 19, Khylan McKenny 2, Fabian DeSilva 2.