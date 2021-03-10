Class A Private girls final: Hebron Christian 51, St. Francis 46 (OT)

“Malia picked up two early fouls, but I feel like we played really well while she was on the bench,” Azar said. “So we maintained and waited for her to get off that bench. Then she came in in the second half and did a really good job.”

Hebron Christian's Carly Heidger (5) fights for a rebound against St. Francis players during the Class A Private girls basketball championship game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Macon Centreplex in Macon.

Hebron Christian was held without a field goal in the first quarter but trailed only 6-5. The Lions didn’t get their first basket until Nicole Azar made a layup with 7:02 remaining in the half. She followed that with a 3-pointer on the Lions’ next possession, helping ignite an 18-6 run that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 22-12 lead. St. Francis scored the final six points of the quarter to make it a 22-18 game at halftime.

Hebron Christian led for most of the second half, although never by more than eight points.

Azar finished with 11 points for Hebron Christian, and Heidger added nine. Jessie Parish had nine points and 11 rebounds.

St. Francis (24-5) had one-point leads twice in the second half, the last time at 39-38 on a layup by Moore with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Moore led the Knights with 18 points, and Erica Moon had 14. They combined for 24 of the Knights’ 28 points in the second half and overtime.

Hebron Christian - 5-17-12-10-7 - 51

St. Francis - 6-12-14-12-2 - 46

Hebron Christian (51)

Malia Fisher 18, Nicole Azar 11, Carly Heidger 9, Jessie Parish 9, Amiya Porter 2, Malia Melton 2, Ella Heard, Bella Rodriguez, Sydney Whalen, Carly Fahey.

St. Francis (46)

Mia Moore 18, Erica Moon 14, Trynce Taylor 6, Ryin Tillis 5, Sa’Mya Wyatt 2, Morgan Harper 1, Anaja

Hall, Nya Young.