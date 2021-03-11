Class 4A girls final: Carver-Columbus 70, Cairo 54

The final seven points of the run came on three layups and a free throw by Kionna Gaines. The Clemson signee finished with a game-high 24 points, including at least five in every quarter, along with nine rebounds and four steals.

“Hey, she’s an ACC player, and she played like one today,” Hundley said. “She really stepped up big for us, and we got a state championship this year. It was a team effort, but she definitely led the way.”

The Tigers then scored the first nine points of the third quarter to build their biggest lead at 50-32 on a layup by Makiyah Webb with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter. Cairo answered with an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to seven points, but that was as close as the Syrupmakers would get.

Cairo (18-2) was able to beat Carver down the floor early, taking advantage of eight points off turnovers and 10 second-chance points to build its biggest lead at 23-18 on a layup by Jy’nijah Cooper with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Carver’s D’Miya Beacham answered with two free throws six seconds later, starting the Tigers’ decisive scoring run.

Beacham finished with 16 points for Carver, and Enyshuan Jones added 10.

Ambria Vicks had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cairo, and Leah Perry had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

*

Carver - 20-21-16-13 - 70

Cairo - 23-9-13-9 - 54

Carver (70)

Kionna Gaines 24, D’Miya Beacham 16, Enyshuan Jones 10, Akirya Robinson 7, Makiyah Webb 7, Caylee Simpson 4, Celeste Scott 2, Ashlyn Mesidor, Takiya Ligon, Aubree Wilkins, Jasmine Chaney.

Cairo (54)

Ambria Vicks 19, Leah Perry 12, Chambria Vicks 9, Jy’nijah Cooper 6, Christy James 4, Chassitti Butler 2, Ta’Kyah Bradshaw 2, Anija Reid.