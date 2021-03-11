Class 4A Boys: Baldwin 54, Fayette County 53

“I came off the screen and stepped in and knocked it down,” Freeman said. “Everybody doubted us. Everybody believed they were going to win. We had to believe.”

Baldwin (17-0) won its first state championship since 1981. The Braves also 12 points from Rudolph Satcher and 11 points from Lataeveon Roach.

Fayette County (18-12) was led by Terry Brown with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tariq Mumphery added 11 points and Banks had eight points and seven rebounds. Banks played only three minutes in the first half after taking a shot to his right eye that required stitches.

The game was tied 52-52 after Baldwin’s Jermyus Simmons made one of two free throws with 1:57 left, but Banks made a free throw six seconds later to put Fayette County ahead by one.

Fayette County had the momentum after Baldwin’s Satcher was whistled for charging and Banks went to the line with 21.3 seconds left. But he missed both free throws and Baldwin called a timeout to set up the final play.

“I’m so proud of these kids because they work so hard,” Webb said. “The kids said they used to come over here when they were little and watch games at the Macon Coliseum. Now they got the opportunity to play for a state championship.

“The atmosphere caught a lot of them off guard because they’d never been here. A lot of them were nervous, but they finally settled down and played.”

Fayette County – 13-12-15-13—53

Baldwin – 12-16-15-11 – 54

Fayette County: Terry Brown 14, Kaleb Banks 8, R.J. Kennedy 9, Tariq Mumphery 11, Cardell Bailey 9, Donavon Hand 2.

Baldwin: Miles Bolston 5, Jermyus Simmons 8, Rudolph Satcher 12, William Freeman 12, Jacobi Nixon 2, Lataeveon Roach 11, Jahzi Norman 2, Shatavious Hogan 2.