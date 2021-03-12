Class 5A girls final: Woodward Academy 62, Forest Park 59

Jayda Brown made a jumper to extend the lead to 27-23, but the War Eagles outscored the Panthers 13-2 over the next two minutes and 22-14 overall in the quarter to take a 43-37 lead into the fourth.

Woodward Academy’s Sydney Bowles scored eight of her game-high 22 points and Lanier had five of her 14 in the decisive quarter.

“I can’t say enough words about Kai Lanier,” War Eagles coach Kim Lawrence said. “She has been our go-to defensive stopper. If we need a steal, she’s got it. If we need a hand on the basketball, she’s got it. She’s everywhere, and I can’t say enough about what she brings on both ends.”

Woodward Academy led by seven points with 4:27 remaining when Feagin fouled out, with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Forest Park eventually cut the lead 60-59 on a 3-pointer by Ghylissa Knowles with 14.3 seconds left, but Bowles made both ends of a one-and-one four seconds later for the final margin.

“Like I tell our girls all the time, basketball’s a game of runs,” Lawrence said. “All we had to do was make sure we could withstand theirs. Our girls stayed composed. We had a couple of turnovers there at the end, but we fought hard like we’ve done all season.”

*

Woodward Academy - 10-11-22-19 - 62

Forest Park - 14-9-14-22 - 59

Woodward Academy (62)

Sydney Bowles 22, Kai Lanier 14, Sara Lewis 13, MacKenzie Moring 4, Savannah Simms 4, Kennedie Mosley 3, Zoe Scott 2, Anna Wylder.

Forest Park (59)

Jasmine Stevens 16; Ghylissa Knowles 13; Sania Feagin 10, Yasmine Allen 8, Olympia Chaney 8, Jayda Brown 4, Janiya Simmons.