Class 6A girls final: Westlake 64, Carrollton 46

Johnson, the AJC’s 2020 all-classification player of the year, had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and she controlled the ball in the Lions’ spread offense in the fourth quarter. Turnage had 11 points and nine rebounds. Westlake outrebounded the Trojans 39-19, leading to a 34-12 advantage in points in the pant and a 16-3 edge in second-chance points.

Westlake’s leading scorers were Ta’Niya Latson with 24 and Camerah Langston with 12.

Westlake led by only four, at 40-36, with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter, but outscored Carrollton 10-0 over the next seven minutes, going up 50-36 on a layup by Johnson with 3:12 left in the game.

Carrollton never got closer than 11 points.

Carrollton used hot shooting from 3-point range to stay close early. Two 3-pointers by Eghosa Obasuyi in the first three minutes helped the Trojans take an 8-2 lead, and the score was tied 25-25 at halftime. Carrollton shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and was 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, while Westlake shot just 40 percent from the field.

“We weren’t executing our offense,” Hankerson said. “I think we were a little tight because of the moment. We were making two passes and jacking it up. So once we straightened that out in the locker room, we got better.”

De’Mauri Flournoy, the Region 5 player of the year, had only two points at halftime but finished with a team-high 15 for the Trojans.

*

Carrollton - 13-12-11-10 - 46

Westlake - 14-11-19-20 - 64

Carrollton (46)

De’Mauri Flournoy 15, Kehinde Obasuyi 13, Eghosa Obasuyi 9, Jenee Edwards 6, Kanija Daniel 3, Marneja Daniel, Shamari Vaughn.

Westlake (64)

Ta’Niya Latson 24, Camerah Langston 12, Brianna Turnage 11, Raven Johnson 10, Rhyann Wilson 5, Misia McKinney 2, Cynthia Walton.