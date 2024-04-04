Baseball blog: How Georgia’s best seniors are performing

Jackson Barberi, Brookwood – Barberi, a righthanded pitcher, is 6-0 with an 0.72 ERA for a 17-5 team. Standing 6 feet, 4 inches with a fastball that has hit 95 mph, he has 46 strikeouts in 29 innings. He’s allowed only four runs, three earned. He’s batting .265. Barberi has signed with Florida.

Jackson Barberi (‘24 GA)- #Gators commit comes up big for @bwoodbsball w/ 6 shutout IP and 9 tickets in win. He opened up 92-94 T95 (2457) early on & sat 89-91 throughout. SL seen here for ticket @ 80 mph (2650) & flashed CH 80-83 (2173). Big riser in GA class @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/a4Fwzl2EhQ — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) March 5, 2024

Conrad Cason, Greater Atlanta Christian – Cason is a shortstop and pitcher signed with Mississippi State. He is hitting .426 with a .579 on-base average with 21 runs scored, 22 RBI and eight stolen bases. As a pitcher, he is 5-1 with a 0.52 ERA with 58 strike outs and only eight hits allowed in 26.2 innings. His team is 18-2 and riding a 14-game winning streak.

Here’s a look at all 10 K’s from Conrad Cason last night. 93-95 in the first, 94-96 and sprinkled in 7’s and 8’s in 2nd and 3rd. Split CH is go-to in low-80s. #PGHS @gac_baseball @PG_Georgia @PG_Draft https://t.co/Q4prRgQYKa pic.twitter.com/ZVDB2qOWU8 — Cam McElwaney (@CamMcElwaneyPG) March 26, 2024

Levi Clark, Walton – A catcher, Clark is batting .415 with five home runs and 13 extra-base hits and 23 RBI for a 13-6 team. He is the fifth-ranked senior catcher nationally and No. 47 player overall, according to Perfect Game. Clark has signed with Tennessee.

Make that 4 homers in the last 4 games for Levi Clark as he smashes a grand slam here. Really heating up at the right time, huge power display in the last week. #PGHS @Walton_Baseball @PGAllAmerican @PG_Draft https://t.co/guhjXUBkEW pic.twitter.com/mBvGpmyrn2 — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) March 30, 2024

Bryce Clavon, Kell – At No. 19, Clavon is the highest-rated national prospect according to Perfect Game. He’s an athletic shortstop/middle infielder with good speed. He is a two-time all-state quarterback who might’ve played both in college but has chosen Georgia baseball. His season statistics aren’t immediately available. Kell is 13-9.

Great swing from 2024 SS Bryce Clavon from last night.



Plus bat speed in a tight window. Creates good separation while matching plane extremely well. @BaseballUGA commit.@PrepBaseballGA #GAHS24 pic.twitter.com/7hn4A96fVY — Ian Smith (@IanSmittyGA) March 22, 2024

Chase Fralick, McIntosh – This catcher/first baseman is hitting .448 with 5 home runs and 14 extra-base hits in 58 at-bats for a 14-5 team on a nine-game winning streak. He’s a 6-foot-3, 210-pound power hitter who bats lefthanded. He has signed with Auburn.

Going deep over the center field wall ⁦@chase_fralick⁩ with a 2 run 💣 pic.twitter.com/fBMAgZ5gMY — McIntosh Baseball (@ChiefsMcIntosh) March 13, 2024

Alex Hernandez, Forsyth Central – Hernandez, the state’s No. 1 senior prospect according to Future Stars Series, is hitting .404 with five homers, 21 RBI and 19 runs scored for a 9-12 Class 7A team. He typically bats third and plays shortstop or designated hitter. As a pitcher, where his long-term future likely lies, he has a 2.50 ERA, .167 batting average against and 42 strikeouts in 25 innings. Hernandez has signed with Georgia Tech.

Dominant outing tonight from 2024 RHP Alex Hernandez.



Working 89-91, grabbing 92 early w/ arm-side life.



Power CB is a hammer at 77-79 w/ depth and S/M at will. 10 whiffs on the offering. CH remains deadly to LHH at 84-85.@GTBaseball commit.@PrepBaseballGA#GAHS24 pic.twitter.com/vJsf0zSjEY — Ian Smith (@IanSmittyGA) March 26, 2024

Terrence Kiel II, Pace Academy – A fleet center fielder and leadoff man, Kiel is batting .519 with five triples, 20 runs scored and 19 RBI for an 11-4 team. He’s stolen 19 bases. He is committed to Texas A&M. Kiel also is an all-state football defensive back.

Terrence Kiel (24 GA) hangs on spin & lines one the other way. Loose wrists & creates whip & length. Consistent plus run times; 4.01 on full swing in the 1st, high-end name in ‘24 class #TAMU commit #PGHS pic.twitter.com/jV6ZRtlzk9 — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) April 6, 2023

Michael Mullinax, North Cobb Christian – Mullinax is a switch hitter with great speed (6.3 seconds to first) and an elite arm (98 mph from the outfield). He plays center field for an 18-2 team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. His season statistics were not immediately available. He has signed with Georgia.

R/L swings from switch-hitting CF Michael Mullinax (‘24, GA)



The @BaseballUGA recruit led off the game w/ a 1B and then later hit a sac-fly to deep CF #2️⃣ in @PrepBaseballGA ‘24 rankings 👍@ShooterHunt || @IanSmittyGA pic.twitter.com/vEOviA2G63 — Connor Holdren (@ConnorHoldren_) March 28, 2024

Erik Parker, North Gwinnett – Parker, a shortstop, is batting .400 with four homers, four triples and four doubles for a 17-3 team. He’s stolen 20 bases. His on-base percentage is .546. Parker has signed with South Carolina.

Rustan Rigdon, Metter – Rigdon, a shortstop and switch-hitter, is coming back from an injury, and his team has suffered (6-12), but things are getting better as Rigdon is hitting .538 with a .676 on-base average, in 37 at-bats. He has two homers, three doubles and 14 stolen bases. Rigdon has signed with Vanderbilt.

Maybe the best all around player in GA



Keep it up @RustanRigdon https://t.co/nqzcvGumHv — Tyler Heyman (@HitmanHeyman) March 5, 2024

Connor Shouse, Pickens – Shouse is a shortstop/pitcher and perhaps the state’s best dual-role player. He is hitting .493 with five home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and 37 stolen bases (nearly two per game) for a 19-3 team. As a pitcher with a fastball that hits the high-90s using a three-quarters or sidearm motion, he is 6-0 with an 0.58 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. Shouse is committed to Georgia Tech.

Nate Taylor, Buford – Taylor has a 1.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts and only five walks in 35.2 innings for a 15-6 team. Also a first baseman, he is batting .351. Taylor has signed with Georgia.