BreakingNews
The Latest | Trump returns to court for opening statements in his historic hush money trial
High School Sports

Baseball state playoff brackets

Lowndes outfielders Jordan Hudson, center diving, and Qrey Lott cannot make the catch on a ball hit by Parkview’s Makhi Buckley (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. It was determined Buckley was out at third base and the scoring run on the play did not count. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Lowndes outfielders Jordan Hudson, center diving, and Qrey Lott cannot make the catch on a ball hit by Parkview’s Makhi Buckley (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. It was determined Buckley was out at third base and the scoring run on the play did not count. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Here’s a look at the baseball state playoff brackets:

Class 7A | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | A Div. 1 | A Div. 2 |

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash in push to oust House Speaker
2h ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
The Latest

Boys, girls lacrosse state brackets
15m ago
Boys soccer: State playoff brackets
18m ago
Baseball blog: Pairings for state tournament; begins Tuesday
2h ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins