GHSA Baseball State Championship coverage from AdventHealth Stadium

Rome Emperors - AdventHealth Stadium

Friday

Class 3A

Harlem 13, 7, Calvary Day 5, 0 (Harlem sweeps)

Harlem won the first seven of its state championships from 1974 to 1986 before capturing last year’s 3A championship. Following a two-game sweep of Calvary Day in the championship series, the Bulldogs have successfully defended a state championship for the first time since 1983.

The Bulldogs kept Calvary Day from crossing the plate in the championship-clinging Game 2 7-0 victory. Junior Walker Spivey reached on a fielder’s choice to score senior Shane Wheeless in the top of the second inning. Spivey scored on a walk by senior Tyler Simmons and junior Will Holder hit a sacrifice fly to score senior Jeremiah Hamilton.

In the top of the third inning, senior Amerson Guy reached first base after a pitching error which scored junior Steven Harshbarger to extend the lead to 4-0. Spivey singled to right-center to score Guy to expand the margin. Iin the top of the fifth, Harlem added a run on an error by the pitcher, which plated Spivey. Senior Caiden Coile singled to left field to score Simmons and secure the title in the top of the sixth inning. Coile pitched all seven innings of the second game and had seven strikeouts after facing 30 batters.

In the opening game, Harlem scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to expand the margin. The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after TJ Lindo took advantage of a wild pitch to get to first base while Holder scored. In the bottom of the second inning, Spivey singled to right field to score Coile, Simmons singled to played Spivey and Hamilton scored on a wild pitch to put Harlem up 4-0. Holder singled to score Simmons, Guy doubled to scored Holder and Harshbarg reached on an error, which plated Lindo and gave Harlem a 7-0 lead.

Senior Jake Fulmer singled to score Wheeless in the bottom of the third inning and then stole home plate to extend the lead. Calvary Day scored its first runs of the championship series in the top of the fourth inning on a single from sophomore Carter Hampton to score junior Cutter Powell. Senior Caden Arnold singled up the middle to score junior Brody Dawson and junior Sam Renshaw scored on an unearned run after an error by the first baseman.

Iin the bottom of the fifth inning, Holder singled to score Hamilton and Harshbarg singled to the left field to score Fulmer. Calvary Day added on run on a single from Hampton in the top of the sixth inning but Harlem added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a single from Hamilton to score Coile to put the first game out of reach.

Calvary Day was trying for the team’s third state championship after winning in 2005 and 2007.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Starr’s Mill (DH), 5 p.m.

Monday

Class 4A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Starr’s Mill (If Game), 7 p.m. (if needed)