State golf preview: Lake Oconee boys, girls look to add to resume

The Lake Oconee boys may have a tougher time. They tied with Christian Heritage for first place in the Area 4 tournament and may also get pressed by Elbert County and Darlington.

The Class 7A boys and girls will play at Sunset Hills in Carrollton. The Milton boys are going for their fourth straight championship and Lambert’s girls are aiming for their fifth straight.

The Class 6A boys will play at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville and the girls will compete at Apple Mountain Golf Club in Clarkesville. Glynn County swept both titles last year, with the boys ending Johns Creek’s streak of six straight.

The Class 5A boys and girls will both play at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear. The Cambridge boys and Greenbrier girls are the defending champions.

The Class 4A boys will play at Highland Country Club in LaGrange and the girls will compete at The Fields Golf Club in LaGrange. The Lovett boys are shooting for their fourth straight title and the Greenbrier girls have won two in a row.

The Class 3A boys and girls will play at LaFayette Golf Club. The Wesleyan boys and Savannah Christian girls are the defending champions.

The Class 2A boys and girls will compete at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Commerce. The Mount Paran boys and Pierce County girls are the reigning champions.

The Class A Division I boys will play at Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro and the girls will be at Willow Lakes Golf Club in Metter. The Prince Avenue boys have won three straight titles. Darlington is the defending girls champion.