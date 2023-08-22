College football countdown - 4 days: Georgia No. 6 in ticket demand

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season that begins Saturday.

It surely must be Georgia’s home schedule, but the Bulldogs are No. 6 in most in-demand tickets for the coming college football season, according to StubHub’s sales.

Georgia is the third top traveling team, according to the ticket broker. That makes some sense for the two-time defending national champions.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Georgia’s home game against Ole Miss on Nov. 11 is its No. 1 game based on demand. The game against South Carolina on Sept. 16 is No. 2, and the game against Kentucky on Oct. 7 is No. 3. The game against Ole Miss has a 24% higher demand that the game against South Carolina.

The top five teams according to StubHub sales are Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
2h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
3h ago
College football countdown - 5 days: Missouri still undecided on starting QB
Sports Insider: Check out Georgia’s starting QB, Tech’s latest scrimmage
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
5h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
7h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top