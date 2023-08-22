College football countdown - 4 days: Georgia No. 6 in ticket demand

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season that begins Saturday.

It surely must be Georgia’s home schedule, but the Bulldogs are No. 6 in most in-demand tickets for the coming college football season, according to StubHub’s sales.

Georgia is the third top traveling team, according to the ticket broker. That makes some sense for the two-time defending national champions.

Georgia’s home game against Ole Miss on Nov. 11 is its No. 1 game based on demand. The game against South Carolina on Sept. 16 is No. 2, and the game against Kentucky on Oct. 7 is No. 3. The game against Ole Miss has a 24% higher demand that the game against South Carolina.

The top five teams according to StubHub sales are Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.

