Sports

Cartersville comes up short in matchup with Loganville

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Loganville notched a win against Cartersville 6-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 17.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ossoff receives long-awaited updates on post office woes
2h ago

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Harlem sets early tone to dominate Columbus Calvary Christian
48m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
Reporters’ notebook: Why Georgia Tech’s Brent Key is back on social media
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor