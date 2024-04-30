‘We have to do a better job’: Atlanta United looks for better play from wingers

“We have to do a better job,” Lobjanidze said. “We are a little bit unlucky, I understand that, but still, we have to be better.”

The three assists may be more than they deserve, according to fbref.com. The website tracks expected assists, which is a pass that should have resulted in an expected goal. Lobjanidze leads with 1.3 xAG. Mosquera’s is 0.9, followed by Silva’s 0.5 and Wolff’s 0.2. Those total 2.9 of the team’s 9.5 xAG.

Looking at key passes, which are passes that lead directly to a shot, Lobjanidze leads with 14, followed by Silva (7), Mosquera (7) and Wolff (4).

The group has been unlucky.

Lobjanidze, who had three goals and four assists in nine appearances last season, had an almost certain goal tipped away by Chicago’s Chris Brady in last week’s 0-0 draw. He has made passes to teammates in scoring positions.

Silva, who had two goals and three assists in 10 appearances, last season, has been in and out of the lineup because of an adductor injury. He is hopeful to return for Saturday’s match against Minnesota at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda has tried Wolff on the left in place of Silva. Mosquera has played mostly the left, but is most effective on the right Lobjanidze, who normally plays on the right, has moved over to the left in stretches of matches. Silva typically plays on the left.

The team last week traded Derrick Etienne, who had two assists last season, to Toronto. Pineda could try Caleb Wiley and/or Brooks Lennon as wingers, but that seems unlikely because some of last summer’s acquisitions were brought in so that they could move to their natural positions as fullbacks.

“I think it’s just getting a rhythm,” said Wolff, who had five goals and an assist in 18 appearances last season. “And once someone kind of sparks that little bit of fire, you catch wind and you propel yourself through the season.”

Lobjanidze said something similar, saying once the first goal goes in, or the first assist, then it becomes easier to get more.

Wolff said the team is working on focusing on passing and moving to try to create opportunities, rather than relying too much on attempting to beat a defender one-on-one.

“We have a ton of talent, but I think we can do a better job of breaking down an opponent and being in the right spots, not having to rely on our talent,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.