Two things stand out from Atlanta United’s loss to Memphis

The rotation of players was necessary because the team played Sunday and has another important league game scheduled for Saturday at Nashville. Pineda also said the starts were rewards for players who have worked hard in training.

Still, after the goal, Wolff’s first for the club, Atlanta United had great difficulty maintaining possession and breaking through Memphis’ press. Both are things the team trains for over and over.

The 30 shots taken by Memphis were 13 more than the most taken against Atlanta United this season. It countered with 11 shots, putting only two on goal.

“It’s at times hard when you play against a team that looks in rhythm that play consistently. They’re cohesive. They pretty much put their starting lineup being played from the very beginning,” Pineda said. “And we put a team that never played together. So that is the kind of the risk that you take when you rotate in that manner against this type of opponent.”

Hernandez, who served as the team captain, said the players were in shock after the game and upset with how they they played. He said the loss was a reflection of attitude, not quality.

“Today they had more desire to play,” he said. “We scored early, and we had a good start, but then that good start ended up turning around on us.”

The lack of focus was punished eventually when JuanJo Purata made an ill-advised tackle of Phillip Goodrum, a former Atlanta United 2 player, in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Goodrum converted the penalty kick to tie the score. Nighte Pickering followed in the 100th minute with the winner.

In addition their role in Atlanta United being knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup earlier than ever before in its history, late goals allowed cost the team points against Toronto, which scored a tying goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and almost cost it against Chicago, which scored in the 90th minute to tie the score at 1-1. Atlanta United rallied against Chicago with a goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to win 2-1.

Pineda said he thinks the issue of allowing goals is more mental than anything.

“We’ve been talking about this the past four games that we need to be more mentally locked in in the final stages of the game,” Wolff said. “We’ve given up lots and lots of points. And these final minutes of the game, I think that’s something obviously we’ve been trying to look at and, and change. And then going forward to really be on top and doing well. We need to clean that up.”

The team doesn’t have long to find its focus. Saturday’s match against Nashville is important in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United is in third place, two points behind first-place New England, and Nashville is in sixth with 12 points.

Some issues may improve with the inclusion of more of the usual starters. Perhaps losing in the tournament will be a wake-up call.

“By changing the mentality,” Hernandez said.“

