Atlanta United knocked out of U.S. Open Cup by Memphis

Memphis finished with 30 shots, 10 on goal, to Atlanta United’s 11 and two.

In failing to win many of the second balls and again looking lethargic on offense, Atlanta United fell to 8-1-0 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in front of an announced attendance of 3,034.

The loss came a few days after Atlanta United was outplayed by Chicago but won 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team will resume MLS play on Saturday at Nashville.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda rotated a few new faces into the starting lineup. Miguel Berry started at striker with Luiz Araujo on the right, Wolff on the left, and Amar Sejdic as the attacking midfielder. Ajani Fortune and Franco Ibarra were the central midfielders. Ronald Hernandez and Caleb Wiley were the fullbacks, Abram and Noah Cobb as the centerbacks, and Diop. It was also the first starts this season for Wolff, Abram, Fortune and Hernandez.

Atlanta United jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third minute on a goal by Wolff, assisted by Araujo, who hit a long diagonal from right to left. Wolff took a touch before calmly slotting the shot past Bill Hamid. Scored at 2:37, it was the quickest goal scored by the team this season and the fifth-fastest goal scored in its history.

The sloppiness and inability to beat a press that affected Atlanta United in its previous game against Chicago returned against Memphis.

A double-save by Diop in the 32nd minute prevented Memphis from tying the game. The visitors’ attack started with a turnover by Wolff in Atlanta United’s defensive third. It was a problem throughout the first half but not one Memphis could take advantage of.

Diop made another fantastic save, this time with his right foot as he was falling left, in the 39th minute to deny Bruno Lapa as Atlanta United’s defense was again sliced open.

Atlanta United’s form didn’t improve in the opening minutes of the second half. But Memphis remained wasteful or was denied by Atlanta United heroics, including a flying block of a shot by Sejdic in the 55th minute.

Pineda put in Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon for Araujo and Wiley in the 61st minute. Lennon played right wing and Gutman left fullback.

Memphis’ pressure continued. Diop dove to his left to stop a shot in the 68th minute.

Derrick Etienne and Machop Chol were put on for Berry and Sejdic in the 69th minute. Chol moved to striker, Etienne to left wing and Wolff to attacking midfielder.

Through 75 minutes, Memphis outshot Atlanta United 14-7 and put five shots on goal to the host’s one.

Pineda put Purata on for Cobb in the 80th minute.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA