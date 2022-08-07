ajc logo
X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera #21 dribbles during the second half of the match against Seattle Sounders FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday August 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera #21 dribbles during the second half of the match against Seattle Sounders FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday August 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s 2-1 win against Seattle in an MLS game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, game-winning scorer Andrew Gutman, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alan Franco. Roberson also answers your questions about the team.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut 14h ago
Max Scherzer dominates Braves as Atlanta is swept in doubleheader
9h ago
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
19h ago
Jeff Sims is best reason to believe Georgia Tech can be better
18h ago
Jeff Sims is best reason to believe Georgia Tech can be better
18h ago
Geoff Collins’ plan for improving the Georgia Tech defense: Geoff Collins
18h ago
The Latest
Andrew Gutman’s goal could spark Atlanta United’s season
12h ago
Andrew Gutman’s late goal lifts Atlanta United past Seattle
15h ago
Atlanta United knows it needs three points from Seattle game Saturday
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top