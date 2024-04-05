SheBelieves Cup ticket sales on verge of setting USWNT record

Atlanta is on the verge of setting another soccer ticket-sales record.
The United States Soccer Federation announced Friday morning that tickets sales for Saturday’s SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are at 48,500. The record for ticket sales and distributed for a friendly involving the U.S. women’s national team is is 49,504, set Aug. 29, 2019, for a match against Portugal in Philadelphia.
The U.S. will host Japan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Canada playing Brazil at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the SheBelieves Cup. The winners will play for the title Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.
“I think anytime you can play in front of a large crowd, that’s really exciting,” U.S. women’s interim manager Twila Kilgore said Friday. “We want to play for our fans, we feed off their energy, it’s an amazing experience to be in a stadium in the form of support that’s behind you. But also to do that in what will be the future home of U.S. Soccer is really special. This is a community that we want to embrace, we want to be involved in. It’s going to be a joint effort to make this the center of U.S. Soccer. And we’re just really excited about everything.”
Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance each of the past seven seasons and is on top again this season, with an average of 50,961 tickets sold and distributed. The club also holds attendance records for U.S. Open Cup final (35,709), MLS All-Star game (72,317) and MLS Cup (73,019).
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com