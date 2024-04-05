SheBelieves Cup ticket sales on verge of setting USWNT record

“I think anytime you can play in front of a large crowd, that’s really exciting,” U.S. women’s interim manager Twila Kilgore said Friday. “We want to play for our fans, we feed off their energy, it’s an amazing experience to be in a stadium in the form of support that’s behind you. But also to do that in what will be the future home of U.S. Soccer is really special. This is a community that we want to embrace, we want to be involved in. It’s going to be a joint effort to make this the center of U.S. Soccer. And we’re just really excited about everything.”

Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance each of the past seven seasons and is on top again this season, with an average of 50,961 tickets sold and distributed. The club also holds attendance records for U.S. Open Cup final (35,709), MLS All-Star game (72,317) and MLS Cup (73,019).

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.