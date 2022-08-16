Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United (7-9-8) will play the New York Red Bulls (10-8-7) in an MLS game Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. the Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 6-2-4; the Red Bulls on road 7-3-3
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 33/36; the Red Bulls 38/31
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 34.8/34.7; the Red Bulls 36.1/31.4
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Josef Martinez: Five goals, four assists
Thiago Almada: Four goals, seven assists
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, four assists
Red Bulls
Lewis Morgan: 10 goals, three assists
Luquinhas: Five goals, three assists
Patryk Klimala: Four goals, three assists
Aaron Long: Four goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Ryan Graves
Fourth official: Silviu Petrescu
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: Nick Uranga
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle) and George Campbell (adductor)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For the Red Bulls
Out: A.J. Marcucci (shoulder) and Serge Ngoma (hamstring).
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“It’s being truthful to our identity, try to play, and we know the reputation of Red Bulls. They’re a very good team on the high pressure, they like to press super-high, intensity, all together trying to block all the channels for passing lanes and stuff like that. And we just tried to do it better than them on the buildup. And that’s the intention that we will have again.” – Pineda, on the team’s last game against the Red Bulls
“It’s a very important week, but I think six points are on our minds. We saw last game we’re able to get a point on the road, but the Eastern Conference table is very tight, so we want to try and win all our games.” – Ronaldo Cisneros on the team’s next two games
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
