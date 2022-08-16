Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 33/36; the Red Bulls 38/31

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 34.8/34.7; the Red Bulls 36.1/31.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Josef Martinez: Five goals, four assists

Thiago Almada: Four goals, seven assists

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, four assists

Red Bulls

Lewis Morgan: 10 goals, three assists

Luquinhas: Five goals, three assists

Patryk Klimala: Four goals, three assists

Aaron Long: Four goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Ryan Graves

Fourth official: Silviu Petrescu

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Nick Uranga

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle) and George Campbell (adductor)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For the Red Bulls

Out: A.J. Marcucci (shoulder) and Serge Ngoma (hamstring).

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s being truthful to our identity, try to play, and we know the reputation of Red Bulls. They’re a very good team on the high pressure, they like to press super-high, intensity, all together trying to block all the channels for passing lanes and stuff like that. And we just tried to do it better than them on the buildup. And that’s the intention that we will have again.” – Pineda, on the team’s last game against the Red Bulls

“It’s a very important week, but I think six points are on our minds. We saw last game we’re able to get a point on the road, but the Eastern Conference table is very tight, so we want to try and win all our games.” – Ronaldo Cisneros on the team’s next two games

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

