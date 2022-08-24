Caleb Wiley learning from unexpected playing time with Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley sounds a lot like former Atlanta United fullback George Bello when discussing how he’s trying to take care of himself during an MLS season in which he’s playing much more than expected.
Wiley made his 15th start, and 19th appearance, Sunday in a 2-2 draw at Columbus. That’s probably twice as many appearances as anyone predicted because Wiley didn’t become a professional until he signed a Homegrown contract in January. He was expected to be Andrew Gutman’s backup.
His first three appearances were off the bench. He moved into the starting lineup April 16 vs. Cincinnati. He’s been hard to move out of the lineup since then, starting 15 of the next 16 games. Some of that playing time was because of an injury to Gutman. Some has been because of Wiley’s performances. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he likes Wiley’s skill set.
With this unexpected playing time, Wiley said he is learning how to properly take care of his 17-year-old body. Oh, yeah, Wiley won’t turn 18 until December. Bello, who was sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany during the January transfer window, about two weeks after Wiley signed his Homegrown deal, said similar things before the 2020 season after overcoming numerous injuries that sidelined him in 2018 and ‘19.
“I’ve been having the best time,” Wiley said. “Feel like I’m improving learning every single day.”
Off the field, Wiley said he has a great support group that helps him make sure he’s undergoing proper treatments and recovery protocols. He said he’s always eaten well, so that’s not an area of concern.
On the field, playing as a fullback, wingback or winger with one goal, two assists and 16 key passes, Wiley’s offense arguably has been better than his defense.
He said that’s an area that he knows he needs to improve. Despite his youthfulness, Wiley is strong with broad shoulders. He said he needs to use his strength more to his advantage when defending.
“Just because I’m 17 doesn’t mean I can’t man up and go against older guys and be stronger,” he said.
Wiley said he sees himself as a fullback with the goal of playing in Europe, just like Bello.
“Whether that’s Germany, England, Spain, out in Europe somewhere, that’s the goal,” he said.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1
July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1
Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author