Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada hoping for busy summer

Saying it’s an honor to represent his national team, Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada on Thursday said he hopes to play for Argentina in the Olympics and Copa America this summer.

The Copa America is scheduled to begin June 20 with Argentina hosting Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The tournament championship is scheduled to be played July 14 in Miami.

The men’s soccer schedule for the Paris Games are scheduled to start July 24, and the gold-medal match is scheduled to be played Aug. 9.

If Almada were selected by Argentina’s U23 team for the Olympics, which seems likely because he captained the team during its qualification, and its senior team for Copa America, he could miss as many as 10 Atlanta United matches, including its two Leagues Cup matches.

“Hopefully I can be a part of it,” he said.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t seem concerned.

“I hope he plays against Cincinnati,” Pineda said about Saturday’s opponent. In the past, Pineda has said he hopes players on the team can compete in the Olympics. He had that experience with Mexico in the Athens Games.

Almada is off to a slower start this season, with one goal and one assist in Atlanta United (3-2-2) first seven matches, than last season, when he had five goals and six assists through seven matches. Almada has played with three different starting strikers this season. He said it hasn’t affected him.

“I think it’s all part of this, and hopefully I can start adding those numbers again soon,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.