Al Ain plays in United Arab Emirates. It qualified for the Club World Cup by winning 2023 and ‘24 Asia Champions League. It was won its league 14 times. It is managed by Leonardo Jardim. Notable players include Soufiane Rahimi and Kaku.

Chelsea plays in England’s Premier League. Based in London, Chelsea qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2021 European Champions League. It was the UEFA Champions League twice, and the Premier League six times. It is managed by Enzo Maresca. Notable players include Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

Club Leon plays in Mexico’s LIGA MX. It qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. It was won its league eight times. It is managed by Eduardo Berizzo. Notable players include Andres Guardado and Jhonder Cadiz.

Inter Miami plays in MLS. It qualified for the Club World Cup by by being the tournament host and by winning this season’s Supporters Shield. The club is managed by Javier Mascherano. Notable players include Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Manchester City plays in England’s Premier League. It previously played in Atlanta in 2010. It qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2023 Champions League. It was won the Premier League 10 times. It is managed by Pep Guardiola. Notable players include Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Porto plays in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. It qualified for the Club World Cup through FIFA’s ranking system. It was twice won the CONCACAF Champions League and its league 30 times. It is managed by Vitor Bruno. Notable players include Diogo Costa and Samu Omorodion

The six matches in the Club World Cup will be a logistical preview of the eight matches that Atlanta is scheduled to host in the 2026 World Cup.