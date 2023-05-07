Atlanta United’s offense continues to struggle

“Yeah, I mean GG is a fantastic player,” fullback Andrew Gutman said. “We’ve all seen that when he’s healthy, there is no hiding that. But just because he’s out doesn’t mean that it should change that much.”

Atlanta United’s next two games are at home against Charlotte on May 13 and then against Colorado on May 17 before it travels to Chicago on May 20. The three-game stretch will be crucial in seeing if Atlanta United has worked out its issues in the attacking third, and if it’s a legitimate threat to win its second MLS Cup.

It seems unlikely that Giakoumakis will feature in all three because of the schedule compression and his recent history of hamstring issues.

Without Giakoumakis, whose relentless pressing when Atlanta United doesn’t have the ball and ability to physically match up with centerbacks when it does have the ball, the team’s offense has gone mostly static. When Atlanta United has the ball, not matter who is on the wing or in central midfield, there isn’t a lot of off-the-ball movement. Moving without the ball is something the team frequently trains. Miami tried to negate that tactic by playing in a middle- or low-block whose goal is to frustrate and counterattack.

Gutman said the players need to be willing to make those runs and that teammates need to be willing to make the passes because opponents are going to continue to “sit on us.”

Atlanta United created 16 chances against Miami, with more than half coming in the final seven minutes of regulation and nine minutes of stoppage time.

The players who have started in place of Giakoumakis, Machop Chol and Miguel Berry, have combined for four shots, one on goal, in the past three games.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said he doesn’t feel like the players are losing confidence.

“I think it’s final third decision making,” he said. “Maybe being in a rush at times because they are trying so hard to score goals. It seems they are in a rush in the final third and we need to slow down a bit in those situations. But I felt today that we played good for many moments of the game. It’s just that lack of ability to produce a bit higher quality in the final third.”

