Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis out for match against LAFC

“Generally in life, there are many distractions for footballers,” Pineda said. “We have to stay focused on what matters the most, which is the present, today’s training session, the regen, the rehab, trying to be fit for the next match and in the next match to be performing at a high caliber. That’s the only thing that matters at the moment to the team. So there can be distractions. Yes, but I think the team is mature enough to to keep the eye on the prize, which is Saturday’s three points back at the Benz.”

Giakoumakis has struggled with various injuries since joining the club ahead of last season. He has made 36 appearances out of the team’s 47 matches, with 22 goals scored and five assists.

Pineda can go with either Jamal Thiare, Daniel Rios or Nic Firmino at striker. All three played in Tuesday’s win against Charleston in the U.S. Open Cup. Firmino played 120 minutes, making it unlikely he will start Saturday. Pineda typically uses a single striker, but did use Thiare and Rios as dual strikers in the second half against Nashville. Nashville used two centerbacks. LAFC likely also will use two.

“Overall, those two were putting a lot of effort, a lot of grinding, pressing, chasing, making runs in behind, trying to stretch the back line of Nashville,” Pineda said. “So it wasn’t an easy task. But I think they did pretty well. But also the thing is the first time they play together. So a little bit of confusion there, how they can work for each other and how they can create a space to each other.”

Pineda said attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is questionable. He rejoined the team’s training session for the first time Thursday since sustaining a calf injury at Cincinnati on May 15. He has three goals and an assist this season. His availability will be determined Friday. If he can’t play, Pineda could slide Saba Lobjanidze over from the right wing, or move Tristan Muyumba from central midfield slightly up the field.

Centerback Derrick Williams should be available after recovering from a calf injury. He rejoined the team’s training session Monday. His return is timely because Noah Cobb is out after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday’s draw at Nashville. Pineda said Cobb is recovering well. Winger Tyler Wolff (knee) will miss Saturday’s game.

