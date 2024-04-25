Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis has decisions to make about Greece

Giakoumakis implied that the most important factor in his decision is the travel back and forth between Atlanta and Europe and the effect it has on his performances. Giakoumakis said it was impossible to travel 20 hours and be at his best to help Greece try to compete for a spot at the Euros. The same is true when he returns to Atlanta United.

“Whenever I’m having a good form here, and then I travel for the national team, I’m coming back and I’m struggling to find myself again, my rhythm, and it’s something that worries me a lot,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s really painful for me. I’m struggling, even when I’m there, I’m not myself. I cannot help the team as I say should, I could.”

Giakoumakis missed a penalty kick in the shoutout with Georgia that cemented Greece’s exclusion from the Euros. Greece was beaten 4-2 in penalties after the match ended 0-0. Giakoumakis, who came on as a sub, said the missed penalty won’t be a factor in his decision.

When pointed out that it seems there are only two solutions: either not play for Greece or leave MLS and go back to Europe to play, where he will be closer to his national team, Giakoumakis said Atlanta is his home.

“I feel happy as long as the team respects me and makes me feel important, so we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t think about any other club. Yeah, but this travel is a problem for me. It’s painful.”

Giakoumakis leads Atlanta United with five goals in six appearances. He recently returned to action after missing two matches because of a bone bruise to his right knee that he sustained against Chicago on March 31.

“It was very weird. It was very tough and painful,” he said. “But I’m back, I’m good, I’m healthy and I’m happy that I’m still here, and I’m again here with the team and able to help them.”

