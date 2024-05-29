Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley called up to U.S. Men’s Team

Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley was called up to the United States Men’s Soccer Team roster for its final 2024 Pre-Olympic training camp, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

Wiley will join the U.S. from June 3-11 in Kansas City with the squad capping off the camp with a friendly match against Japan on June 11 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Wiley, 19, has started 13 of Atlanta United’s 14 matches this MLS season and scored one goal. Wiley had a breakout second MLS season in 2023 and earned his first call-up to the Senior United States Men’s National Team. The left back posted career-highs in appearances (30), starts (28), goals (four) and assists (four) in league play. On the international stage, Wiley became the second Atlanta Homegrown to earn a call-up with the Senior USMNT (George Bello) and made his debut on April 19, 2023, in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico. He has also made six appearances with the U.S. U-20s and three appearances with the U.S. U-17s.