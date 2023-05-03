Atlanta United will face Josef Martinez for first time Saturday

“Because the soccer life is like that,” he said. “You just have to wait and keep fighting and working hard. You never know when the game will be in your favor. You always need to be prepared.”

Former teammate Matheus Rossetto said Tuesday that he was excited that he will see Martinez again. He said they likely would speak Portuguese, one of several languages Martinez can speak.

“He was a player here who I always had a good relationship with, and we spent a lot of time together, so it’ll be a nice meeting,” Rossetto said.

Miami as a team has struggled this season. Martinez started in its first four games. Miami won its first two games before losing its next five. Its victory against Columbus snapped that winless streak. Leo Campana scored both of the Herons’ goals in the victory.

“Soccer is played in a team,” Martinez said. “The players need each other. Sometimes the sport is like that. Sometimes forwards live that way, but I’m happy for the strong performance that Leo had this past weekend, especially after being out with injury. He came back and scored, and that made me really happy. The first day I came, I said that the most important thing is for me to help in any way possible. Now, it’s about waiting until the ball rolls my way, too.”

Martinez came across as calm and with a different, calmer perspective than he sometimes showed when frustrated while at Atlanta United. His last interaction with journalists who cover the club was to lash out toward Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda following a loss to NYCFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2022 home finale.

Martinez said he doesn’t feel pressure to score. Not being able to take care of his infant son would be pressure, he said.

“Before I used to get annoyed and lived more frustrated,” he said. “But now it is what it is, it’s a job, it’s a sport. Sometimes you win, you lose, and at the end, you have to live with the results. I can’t take what happens on the field home because it’s not their fault. But it’s a sport. I go in and repeat. Sometimes it even happens to the best.”

