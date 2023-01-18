Josef Martinez’s time with Atlanta United is over

Because it is MLS, the move is complicated. Martinez has one year remaining on his contract. The team holds an option on the 2024 season. Martinez has a no-trade clause in his contract, agreed to when he received an extension ahead of the 2019 season that increased his annual salary by approximately $3 million.

For Martinez to waive the no-trade clause, Atlanta United agreed to buy down his contract from its current $4,141,667 (as of September 2022) to a level less than a Designated Player, which in 2022 was a salary of no more than $1,612,500. Miami will take on that portion of his contract. It’s possible that Miami could spend some of its Targeted Allocation Money to buy down Martinez’s contract even further. The transaction opens a DP spot for Atlanta United. This will be the one offseason contract buyout MLS allows clubs to use.

Martinez will be unveiled on Jan. 21 at a halftime ceremony during Inter Miami’s friendly against Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

The end of the relationship between Atlanta United and its standout striker became more and more clear as the team unsuccessfully attempted to make the playoffs last season.

First, Martinez and manager Gonzalo Pineda got into a shouting match following a loss at Portland. That altercation resulted in the team suspending Martinez for a week. Pineda said it was the first of many examples of incidents involving Martinez. Pineda declined to name more.

Following the season finale, Martinez declined to answer questions. Instead he said at least twice that Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra is over there and Pineda is over there. It was the last time that he spoke with the media.

Martinez had a complicated relationship with most of Atlanta United’s managers. He was forced to train by himself by manager Gabriel Heinze, who soon was fired because of the team’s poor results. Earlier this season, Martinez calmly called out some teammates and members of the front office after the team was beaten 3-0 by Austin.

“So we play because we have to play but in the training, some players don’t have that energy,” he said. “Some people don’t know what we have to do or they don’t recognize or they don’t appreciate the jersey. That’s probably the most problem. The injuries are not a problem. We play soccer, and you can have injuries every day. And some people still think, because we lost these guys, we lost. We make a mistake, we all make a mistake. And we are professionals. There are no kids anymore.

“And if you come here, you have to know what we have to do. So if you’re not coming here for 100 percent, you probably don’t have to join this, this club to play. So the people, it’s a message for everyone, if you want to bring in some guys, it’s because they want to play here and not because it’s business. And that’s happened for a long time.”

Martinez was always emotional, especially after losses.

It was clear last season that Martinez was no longer the same player he once was before he suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the 2020 season. Martinez was a player could score with his right foot, left foot or head. Martinez had no fear running at defenders.

Martinez also became a player who didn’t work as he once did on defense, one who was often forced to come into the midfield to look for the ball.

The exit was very different than the arrival.

Martinez arrived on loan to Atlanta United from Torino in Serie A in Feb, 2017. He was used as a winger by the Italian club. Manager Gerardo Martino moved Martinez from the wing to play as a single striker. With Miguel Almiron playing underneath, Hector Villalba on the right and Julian Gressel threading passes, Atlanta United’s offense tore through most of its opponents. Martinez scored 19 goals in 20 games. The club turned his loan into a permanent transfer after just a few games on March 21, 2017.

Martinez followed that with one of the best seasons in MLS history: a then-league record 31 goals in 34 games. The record-breaking 28th goal came fittingly at Orlando, a club Martinez loved to torment on the field and on social media. The photo of Martinez waltzing through Orlando’s defense to score is one of he more famous in club history. The goal came in the 74th minute on a 12-yard chip.

“I’m really happy, really happy with the place where I got the record, happy with the way the game was played,” Martinez said after the game. “I’m happier than ever and happy to get the three points.”

Martinez led the club to the MLS Cup, scoring team’s first goal in the 39th minute.

He was rewarded after the season with the contract he’s currently playing under.

During that announcement, Martinez referred to Atlanta as his Barcelona.

“Surely right now in Venezuela they are saying negative things about me because they have a mediocre mentality,” he said at the time. “They think I should be playing with Real Madrid.

“For me, this is my Barcelona or my Real Madrid. It’s not about me being the star. This team has 11 stars on the field, plus the substitutes, plus everyone who works at the club. That’s the important thing.”

In 2019, Martinez scored in 15 consecutive games, then an MLS record, and finished with 27 goals to set the record for most goals scored (77) in a three-season span.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA