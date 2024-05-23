BreakingNews
Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case
Atlanta United

Atlanta United vs. Indy Eleven scheduled for July 9

042022 Kennesaw: Atlanta United fans celebrate a 6-0 victory over Chattanooga FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Kennesaw. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

042022 Kennesaw: Atlanta United fans celebrate a 6-0 victory over Chattanooga FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Kennesaw. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
By
17 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s match against Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup is scheduled to be played July 9, according to the USSF website.

The quarterfinals match will be played at Kennesaw State and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

The match will be sandwiched between Atlanta United’s match at Real Salt Lake on July 6 and at Montreal on July 13.

The winner will advance to the semifinals and play at the winner of the match between Sporting KC and FC Dallas on either Aug. 27 or Aug. 28.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case46m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings
20m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: TNS

Live Nation, which runs several Atlanta venues, sued in antitrust case
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Live Nation, which runs several Atlanta venues, sued in antitrust case
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

WATCH RECAP: GOP-led Senate panel questions Fulton DA whistleblower
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis out for match against LAFC
Atlanta United will host Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup
Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze called up by Georgia for European Championships
Featured

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

Georgia officials won’t release information on how prisoners are dying
National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue today
Another Max Masterpiece: Braves’ Fried throws second complete game of season