Atlanta United starting to “break some eggs” with intense film review

The heightened emotions were evident during Tuesday’s film-watching session.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis said that manager Gonzalo Pineda was more emotional than usual when going over the errors that resulted in a 2-1 loss at Cincinnati. That came a week after the team gave up a two-goal lead to Philadelphia and settled for a draw and one point. Atlanta United (3-3-2) will play at Chicago on Saturday.

Giakoumakis liked to see his manager “break some eggs.”

“Football is not sensitivity,” he said. “Football is tough. And mentally you have to be strong.”

Giakoumakis said the players, particularly the veterans like himself, need to take more ownership of the results. He said the players have met and discussed the recent results and play, as well. He said they need to think like champions.

“We have to start over again in Chicago, start with a win again and get back to the positive path again,” he said.

Pineda admitted that the review was more intense than those in the past. Pineda said he’s loathe to criticize the players because, as a former national team player for Mexico as well as player in MLS and LIGA MX, he knows the difficulties.

At the same time, he feels that he and his coaches have established principles of play that must be followed. Because those demands weren’t met, he felt it was time to show more energy.

“We want to have clarity in most of the actions, whether we’re attacking or defending, there’s clarity on what we are trying to do,” he said. “And then we just put those demands on the players. I think it was needed when when you lose five points out of six, you need to address a few things.”

Pineda said he’s glad the players appreciated his passion because he knows they want clarity with regard to his demands and his expectations when they are in certain situations.

“We’re addressing mostly is the decision-making, because technically they’re good, tactically, I think pretty much, they understand,” he said. “But it’s the decision-making, offensively and defensively situations, what we are addressing with them, and I think they’re getting the message.”

