Dejounte Murray’s generosity shows in $10K gift for Hawks’ half-court shooter

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives the lane against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) during a game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena.

Hawks star Dejounte Murray dropped 44 points on the Celtics on Thursday night, and now it appears he’s ready to drop $10,000 into the hands of a successful half-court shooter at State Farm Arena.

A fan won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a break in Thursday’s game, and Murray pledged on social media Friday that he would match the prize if he was able to obtain the winner’s information.

Twenty-five minutes later, the winner - identified as Jack Tresh - responded on social media by thanking Murray. ‘This is just a blessing,” he said.

