Dejounte Murray’s generosity shows in $10K gift for Hawks’ half-court shooter

Hawks star Dejounte Murray dropped 44 points on the Celtics on Thursday night, and now it appears he’s ready to drop $10,000 into the hands of a successful half-court shooter at State Farm Arena.

A fan won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a break in Thursday’s game, and Murray pledged on social media Friday that he would match the prize if he was able to obtain the winner’s information.