Dejounte Murray’s generosity shows in $10K gift for Hawks’ half-court shooter

Hawks star Dejounte Murray dropped 44 points on the Celtics on Thursday night, and now it appears he’s ready to drop $10,000 into the hands of a successful half-court shooter at State Farm Arena.
A fan won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a break in Thursday’s game, and Murray pledged on social media Friday that he would match the prize if he was able to obtain the winner’s information.
He DRAINED the half-court shot for $10K 😱— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 29, 2024
Then signed the imaginary check 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6assCxEQRp
I Need This Guy INFO. I Got Another $10k For Him!!!!! 💯🙏🏽 https://t.co/a0ESKhX1yN— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 29, 2024
Twenty-five minutes later, the winner - identified as Jack Tresh - responded on social media by thanking Murray. ‘This is just a blessing,” he said.
YO THIS IS CRAZY 🤯@DejounteMurray you’re the GOAT for this fr, thank you so much!!!! 🙏🙏🙏— Jack Tresh (@jack_tresh) March 29, 2024
I really don’t know what to say, this is just a blessing! https://t.co/lwiAFL4Cov
