Hawks wing to miss Las Vegas Summer League

The Hawks announced Tuesday that Seth Lundy had successful surgery earlier this month.

The team shared that Lundy, a two-way wing, underwent left ankle surgery May 1 to remove a medial ankle bone spur. The surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The 24-year-old will miss Summer League in Las Vegas, but is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2024-25 season.