Hawks wing to miss Las Vegas Summer League

The Hawks announced Tuesday that Seth Lundy had successful surgery earlier this month.
The team shared that Lundy, a two-way wing, underwent left ankle surgery May 1 to remove a medial ankle bone spur. The surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.
The 24-year-old will miss Summer League in Las Vegas, but is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Lundy spent much of last season with the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. In 12 games, he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
He made his NBA debut Dec. 15 against, where he knocked down his first field goal in the final two minutes.
