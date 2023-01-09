Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on celebration: ‘It was just pure emotion’

On if he could see back at rookie minicamp that London and Allgeier could play: “At rookie minicamp, there were a lot of clouds going on in everyone’s heads. I don’t know if I was seeing much more outside of the playbook and then trying to execute the job. You could see that those guys were hard workers, they are determined and they are going to show up every day and go to work. When you have guys like that, you know they are going to be successful at the end of the day.”

On the offensive line: “That’s one thing we pride ourselves on (is) being big on both sides of the ball. Dominating the line of scrimmage. If you are on defense, not letting the quarterback be comfortable back there; if you’re on offense, push the guys in front of you as far back as they can go. When you rely heavily on that, it helps you out. It’s a tribute to those guys and their hard work. We go off those guys both offense and defense.”

On if his confidence has increased over the four-game stretch: “You can’t come to this game without confidence. If you do, the defense and the defensive coordinator (are) going to see that. They are going to feast on you. But you know with repetition, just like anyone does, whether if it’s a reporting job or in the National (Football) League at quarterback, the more you do, the more repetitions you do, the more comfortable that you’re going to get, the better you’re going to be. I felt like I got more comfortable and just kind of progressed every week since.”

On his first TD pass: “At that time, I’m extending the play. Getting outside the pocket. Just trying to make a play. I’m seeing the window, whether I should run or whether I should throw. Anytime that we are out of the pocket, coach (Dave) Ragone always talks about just attacking the line of scrimmage. When you’re attacking the line of scrimmage it’s going to make the defenders either pick you or pick the (receiver). They have to pick one or the other. I extended it as long as I could, and (MyCole) Pruitt popped open. It was a great play by him on just staying available.”

On whether his first TD pass celebration was planned: “No, it was just pure emotion. My and Pruitt were just screaming in each other’s face. Then I was looking for the ball, and I saw CP run over a grab it for me. He knew I was waiting on that, too. He wanted to be the one last week to get it. It’s a huge testament to those guys. Just giving me the ability to go do that.”

On if he has the ball: “Yes, I do have that ball. That ball will be with me.”

On the fourth-down decision, was that confidence being shown in him: “Oh, yeah, 100%. Not just in me, but the offense as a whole. (Coach) trusts all 11 guys out there. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have called it. He wouldn’t have put us out there in that situation. It’s not only the confidence in myself that he has, but all the 11 guys that he has out there on the field.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17