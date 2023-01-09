ajc logo
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on celebration: ‘It was just pure emotion’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say after the 30-17 win over the Bucs on Sunday:

On his approach: “Just be patient. Take what is there. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to force anything. You’re going to have guys open. You’re going to see the guys, just make it there. That’s what, not only today, but over the past four weeks, it’s just been staying calm and just taking what they give you.”

On his message to the fans: “We’re going to come back better. We’re going to come back better. This was an up-and-down ride this entire season. There were a couple of times where we wanted to get over the hump and keep it going. We had a couple of setbacks. Our goal for these past two games was to finish 2-0. Start the new year 2-0 in 2023. So we have the momentum to put in the work in the offseason and get better for next year. Every single coach and player is excited to go to their respective cities and get better and then come back together in the spring and go back to work.”

ExploreHummer: Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason

On the blending of the run and pass game Sunday: “It went pretty good. Like I said before, most offenses in the league, high school, little league or whatever it is, they want to start with the run game and dominate the run game, and that’s going to set up the pass game. We have a dominant offensive line up front and a great running attack with CP (Cordarrelle Patterson), Avery (Williams) and Tyler (Allgeier). It helps to set up the pass plays a lot easier.”

On the play of Drake London and Allgeier, who finished strong: “It’s huge for them. I’m happy for what they did and how they finished. I know that those are two hardworking guys. They are not going to settle for anything. They are not going to look back at this season and see what they did and come out next year and not do the same. I know that they are going to work that much harder to try to be that much better.”

On if he could see back at rookie minicamp that London and Allgeier could play: “At rookie minicamp, there were a lot of clouds going on in everyone’s heads. I don’t know if I was seeing much more outside of the playbook and then trying to execute the job. You could see that those guys were hard workers, they are determined and they are going to show up every day and go to work. When you have guys like that, you know they are going to be successful at the end of the day.”

On the offensive line: “That’s one thing we pride ourselves on (is) being big on both sides of the ball. Dominating the line of scrimmage. If you are on defense, not letting the quarterback be comfortable back there; if you’re on offense, push the guys in front of you as far back as they can go. When you rely heavily on that, it helps you out. It’s a tribute to those guys and their hard work. We go off those guys both offense and defense.”

On if his confidence has increased over the four-game stretch: “You can’t come to this game without confidence. If you do, the defense and the defensive coordinator (are) going to see that. They are going to feast on you. But you know with repetition, just like anyone does, whether if it’s a reporting job or in the National (Football) League at quarterback, the more you do, the more repetitions you do, the more comfortable that you’re going to get, the better you’re going to be. I felt like I got more comfortable and just kind of progressed every week since.”

On his first TD pass: “At that time, I’m extending the play. Getting outside the pocket. Just trying to make a play. I’m seeing the window, whether I should run or whether I should throw. Anytime that we are out of the pocket, coach (Dave) Ragone always talks about just attacking the line of scrimmage. When you’re attacking the line of scrimmage it’s going to make the defenders either pick you or pick the (receiver). They have to pick one or the other. I extended it as long as I could, and (MyCole) Pruitt popped open. It was a great play by him on just staying available.”

On whether his first TD pass celebration was planned: “No, it was just pure emotion. My and Pruitt were just screaming in each other’s face. Then I was looking for the ball, and I saw CP run over a grab it for me. He knew I was waiting on that, too. He wanted to be the one last week to get it. It’s a huge testament to those guys. Just giving me the ability to go do that.”

On if he has the ball: “Yes, I do have that ball. That ball will be with me.”

On the fourth-down decision, was that confidence being shown in him: “Oh, yeah, 100%. Not just in me, but the offense as a whole. (Coach) trusts all 11 guys out there. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have called it. He wouldn’t have put us out there in that situation. It’s not only the confidence in myself that he has, but all the 11 guys that he has out there on the field.”

