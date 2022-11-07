Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Chargers

Also, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley were productive in their roles.

Patterson showed that he was fully recovered from his left knee surgery when he turned the corner and out-ran the defense on his 38-yard touchdown run. The play was nullified by a tripping penalty by right tackle Kaleb McGary. Also, center Drew Dalman’s holding penalty was decline.

With Allgeier and Huntley being productive, perhaps the Falcons can slide Patterson over to wide receiver more to help the anemic passing attack.

Patterson had 13 rushes for 44 yards. Allgeier had 10 carries for 99 yards and Huntley had seven carries for 34 yards.

The Falcons ran the ball 35 times for 201 yards against the Chargers, who entered the game with the 27th ranked run defense in the league.

2. Mariota to Pitts flailing: It’s been nine games now and the connection between Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Kyle Pitts has not be very productive.

They only connected twice on seven targets for 27 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

If they hit one of the deep balls, the Falcons are likely 5-4 and still sitting pretty alone in first place.

There’s blame to go around.

Pitts got his hands at least two and maybe three catchable balls.

On two of the deep passes to Pitts, the ball was overthrown and on another Mariota probably had to launch it a little bit sooner than he wanted to because the pass protection was breaking down.

Pitts has caught 23 of 46 targets (50%) for 285 yards and two touchdowns. That puts him on pace for 43 catches 538 yards.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season as a rookie with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

With Mariota, a more a mobile quarterback, some drop-off was anticipated. But his history with tight ends in Tennessee was thought to be a strength.

The Falcons have the rushing attack rolling, but need to get more out the passing game in general and from Mariota and Pitts, specifically.

By contrast, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has caught 22 of 25 targets (88%) 331 yards and two touchdowns.

Maybe Pitts and Mariota need to stay after practice to work out their issues and the Falcons should put more on Zaccheaus’ plate.

If the Falcons don’t improve the passing attack – maybe just a little bit -- they can stop all this win the NFC South talk.

3. Secondary work: With Los Angeles receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen out, the Falcons’ revamped secondary caught a major break.

The Falcons dropped back into a variety of zones and forced Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to work the underneath routes.

He completed 8 of 10 targets to wide receiver Josh Palmer, a second-year player from Tenn. He was taken in the third-round of the 2021 draft.

Palmer finished with 108 yards, including the 22-yard catch to get the Chargers back into field goal range after the fumbles by Austin Ekeler and Ta’quon Graham.

On that play, the Falcons’ man-to-man coverage was exposed and Cornell Armstrong was chasing Palmer on the play.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was acquired from the Chiefs at the trading deadline, was active, but only played on special teams.

While safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to the lineup, cornerback A.J. Terrell missed his second consecutive game with his hamstring injury.

It might not be prudent to rush him back for the Panthers’ game. The Falcons should shoot for the Nov. 20 game against the Bears.

4. Left guard spot up in air: Just when it appeared the left guard position had stabilized, Elijah Wilkinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy made his first start of the season at left guard against the Chargers, but left the game with a knee injury. Colby Gossett, who started the Seattle game on Sept. 25, came on in relief.

Hennessy played 50 of 61 offensive snaps (82%) and Gossett took the remaining 11. With Wilkinson on injured reserve and Hennessy’s injury status unclear, the Falcons are now thin at left guard.

Jaylen Mayfield, last season’s starter, remains on injured reserve.

Center/guard Ryan Neuzil, who is on the practice squad, was promoted to the game-day roster and played four snaps on special teams.

If Gossett returns to the lineup, Neuzil could end up being the backup swing guard/center.

5. Sack exchange: The Falcons knew they needed to put pressure on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. When they were unsuccessful, Herbert was free to hold the ball and wait for his receivers to break open.

He stayed patient and even moved around to buy his receivers more time to get open.

The Falcons started out strong with two three-and-outs and nearly had a third, but Herbert converted with a 25-yard pass play on third dowan-and-15. It was the first of six straight third down conversion, which help the Chargers take a 14-10 lead.

The Falcons did not have any sacks and just two quarterback hits. They did have four passes defense.

“I think our offense showed a lot of poise,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “Justin was extremely poised. He made a bunch of big plays for us. We were really good on third downs. We were 8 of 16 on third down.”

The Falcons didn’t pull out the victory, but they earned the respect of the Chargers.

“It was a tough, rugged game,” Staley said.

