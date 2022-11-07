Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I’ve got to do a better job’

On the disconnect between production in the first quarter and the second quarter: “Really, it just starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of giving our guys opportunities to make plays. I thought our guys were winning on the back end. Just didn’t make some of the throws.”

On what the offense needs to do to find consistency through all four quarters: “Really, I think it just comes down to just executing one play at a time. I think we lose track, sometimes we lose steam a little bit. It’s kind of the ebb and flow of the game. You go out there, you score 10 points quick. Well, then the other side they go and have a drive. You just kind of get in a little lull a little bit. And that’s just kind of the nature of the beast, and I think that’s part of being a young team. So just being able to kind of keep our heads in it, stay present and do our best and just always kind of stay on edge, making sure that we’re prepared and ready to go.”