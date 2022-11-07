Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I’ve got to do a better job’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say after the 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday:
On the disconnect between production in the first quarter and the second quarter: “Really, it just starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of giving our guys opportunities to make plays. I thought our guys were winning on the back end. Just didn’t make some of the throws.”
On what the offense needs to do to find consistency through all four quarters: “Really, I think it just comes down to just executing one play at a time. I think we lose track, sometimes we lose steam a little bit. It’s kind of the ebb and flow of the game. You go out there, you score 10 points quick. Well, then the other side they go and have a drive. You just kind of get in a little lull a little bit. And that’s just kind of the nature of the beast, and I think that’s part of being a young team. So just being able to kind of keep our heads in it, stay present and do our best and just always kind of stay on edge, making sure that we’re prepared and ready to go.”
On Cordarrelle Patterson’s return: “Again, he’s a great player, somebody that does kind of everything, right? It was nice to get him the ball early in the pass game and then however many ways we can get him in the run game it’s going to help us out. He’s just a great player. He’s the type of player that you’ve just got to feed him and allow him to do what he does, but it’s nice to have him back.”
On not being able to connect with Kyle Pitts on some deep passes: “Actually, I thought our coaches did a great job of creating an adjustment on the sideline. We were getting some loaded boxes, but they were playing some shell defenses, some two-high safeties. We thought Kyle might have a chance to run through there. Initially the ball was supposed to go to CP (Patterson). They kind of all collapsed on him, and Kyle just made a great play and got through there. I’ve just got to give him a chance, give him a better ball.”
On games coming down to one possession and how having three-and-outs impacts their production: “Really, when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down. They had some things on defense. Got some free hitters and that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job with protections. But when it comes down to it, this game is always going to be won and lost on third down. And when you’re not converting these third downs and on the flip side they’re getting these long drives, and they make the plays when they need to, unfortunately you’re going to find yourself on the losing end.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author