Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘They executed better than we did down the stretch’

On his message to DL Ta’Quon Graham after the fumble recovery and fumble late in the fourth quarter: “I back TQ a hundred, thousand percent. You want to make a play. It’s a funny-shaped ball. I love TQ, and he should never hang his head down. I mean, he scooped the ball up, it slipped out. He’s a defensive lineman; ball takes funny bounces sometimes.”

On his frustration with the possession with five minutes remaining that resulted in a three-and-out: “It’s a risky take, right? First-down run, second-down shot, and we didn’t do it. Third down, didn’t do it. They covered us. So that’s kind of how it happened. Yeah, obviously, you take a risk when you go for a shot, but the way they were up there, we thought it was worth the risk.”

On whether he feels there’s been a pattern with not being able to connect on deep passes over the past few games: “I mean, we’ve had some shots. That’s kind of the way it goes. Obviously, we’ll continue to look at timing, and sometimes when your timing, depending on the protection of where you’re setting up, if you gotta move a little bit, throw you off. Little dropbacks, but we had some big plays, and we’ll continue to work on it to get that corrected.”

On RB Cordarrelle Patterson’s performance: “Pretty good today. Glad CP is back.”

On splitting carries between the three running backs: “Can’t get into the strategy, but happy he’s back. We’ve got a lot of guys we believe in, and they can help us, and clearly CP helped us today in a lot of different roles.”

On an injury update for OL Matt Hennessy: “I don’t. He tried to go back in. I’ll go check, and obviously we have a quick turnaround. So, depending on what the doctor says, I’m sure they’ll have to do some imaging. Matt did try to go back in the game, and I appreciate him trying, but obviously he couldn’t do it, and I’ll just have to see what the doctors say.”

On whether there’s any concern about miscommunication between Mariota and TE Kyle Pitts: “No. It’s just something we gotta clean up. And we’ll work to execute better. But I believe in those guys, and we’ll continue to find ways to improve. Like I said, we got a lot of football. Obviously disappointed we didn’t get the job done today. Credit to the Chargers, but we gotta flip the page pretty quick – as soon as I leave here because it’s a short week.”

On whether the offense feeds on Patterson’s energy: “He certainly brings a physical element when the ball is in his hands. I mean, certainly we all saw that on the goal line. Then the reason I wanted him in there, kind of hockey sub there on the goal line when he ran it in. I mean, it’s a guy we believe in. He’s a veteran, hard to tackle, but we got other guys. (Tyler) Allgeier is hard to tackle, (Caleb) Huntley is hard to tackle, but happy he’s back, and we’ll continue to find ways to make sure we’re being effective down in the red zone and find unique ways to get him the ball as well.”

On whether the end of the last two games is a reflection of how thin the margins are in the NFL: “No. You look around the league, it’s so competitive, week in and week out. They usually come down to the end, and I think it’s kind of the trend around the National Football League, and certainly we’ve been in our fair share really the last two years but didn’t get it done today.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD