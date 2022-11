In the 366th episode of The Bow The Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons were defeated 20-17 by the Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham had a chance to force overtime, but he fumbled the ball back to the Chargers. The Falcons tried to remain upbeat after the loss and pointed to the short week and their game against the Panthers on Thursday night.