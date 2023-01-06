Falcons’ X-factor: Can Desmond Ridder sustain more drives vs. Buccaneers?

Ridder passed for 169 yards Sunday against the Cardinals, who rank 25th against the pass.

The Buccaneers will be the third defense that Ridder has faced that is ranked 12th or higher in total defense.

“New Orleans was a pretty good defense,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Put Baltimore up there and Arizona, those guys will bring it up front. They threw a lot of different things at him.”

The Bucs, who have clinched the NFC South title, may not play their starters for long.

“We have different challenges this week with another veteran group,” Smith said. “That’s the fun part. Every week’s a challenge, and this will be a good one at home.”

Ridder is 1-2 in his starts. He is looking forward to facing the Bucs.

“They like to confuse the quarterback a lot,” Ridder said. “They play a lot of five down (linemen), like to get after it up front with the rush. They confuse you on the back end to hopefully have you hold the ball for a tick of a second.”

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.