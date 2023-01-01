Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals

Oliver had a sack while blitzing out of the slot at nickel back. He moved to safety later in the game.

“It was good,” Oliver said. “It was something that we just wanted to try scheme-wise with some stuff that they wanted to do, usually on third downs.”

The Cardinals, who were playing with veteran quarterback David Blough, like to use three wide-receiver formations and spread out the defense.

“We felt like we had a good plan to go against that by putting me at safety,” Oliver said. “I thought it worked out well to add to the arsenal. It’s now something that our defense can do that the offense has to prepare for.”

The defense helped the Falcons snap their four-game losing streak.

“I felt like everyone kind of had that mindset coming into the game and in the locker room,” Oliver said. “We went out there and got it. It was good.”

Grant said the Falcons had been working on the punt-block scheme all last week.

“I’m just real proud I was able to make a play for the team,” Grant said.

It was combination of efforts to free Grant.

“(Special-teams coordinator Marquice) Williams drew it up this week, and we felt like we had a pretty good idea of where he was going to hit at,” Grant said. “(A player) did a great job of taking the snapper. I looped around the other way and was able to block the punt.”

Grant ended up recovering his own block.

“I think they were going to scoop it up and take it home, but we had a little bobble,” Grant said. “At the end of the day, we are all there to corral it, and I think we scored on the next play.”

Grant believes the defense is making strides late in the season.

“I think we played pretty good ball. We got the field a lot of third downs today. Forced a lot of field goals in the red zone. I think we played good complementary football.”

In addition to Oliver and Grant, cornerback A.J. Terrell made his presence felt. He had a big stuff on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride on a third down to help get the defense off the field.

He rated it as one of his top-five hits.

“We needed a big stop,” Terrell said. “I was trusting the call and made a play when we needed to.”

Stopping the Cardinals in the red zone was key to the victory.

“It was big,” Terrell said. “Each drive and each possession, it was crucial. We needed a stop. Also, shout-out to the special teams for getting a stop, too. Just playing a team game, and we got the W.”

Terrell thought that Oliver did a good job at safety.

“He was head-hunting,” Terrell said. “Making plays when they are there. We have a lot of trust in Isaiah to go out there and make plays. ... It’s an expectation that everybody makes plays when it comes there way.”

After the game, Terrell swapped jerseys with Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons. They played together at Clemson.

“It was big,” Terrell said. “I haven’t seen him. That was my first time seeing him since college days. Him flying around and making plays was nothing new. That’s just a Clemson product.”

The Cardinals became the fourth opponent in the past five games that the Falcons defense held under 20 points.

“It’s the preparation each week,” Terrell said. “Just making sure that we play complimentary football. Get on and off the field. Give our offense a chance. Let special teams make plays. It all goes hand in hand to get a W.”

