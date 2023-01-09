Falcons sign 18 players to reserve/future contracts

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 18 players to reserve/future contracts Monday, according to the team.
The contract gives the team the claiming rights for the player next season. Only players not on an active roster at the end of Week 17 are eligible. They will count against the 90-man roster when it is announced.
The signings include:
WR Josh Ali 6-0 200 Kentucky PS-’22
RB B.J. Baylor 5-10 202 Oregon State PS-’22
OLB Quinton Bell 6-4 251 Prairie View A&M PS-’22
DL Amani Bledsoe 6-4 280 Oklahoma PS-’22
ILB Dorian Etheridge 6-3 230 Louisville PS-’22
CB Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 Utah PS-’22
TE Tucker Fisk 6-4 273 Stanford FA-’22
CB Matt Hankins 6-1 182 Iowa PS-’22
OL Jonotthan Harrison 6-4 300 Florida PS-’22
WR Ra’Shaun Henry 6-3 190 Virginia PS-’22
ILB Nate Landman 6-3 238 Colorado PS-’22
DB Dylan Mabin 6-1 196 Fordham PS-’22
DB Jamal Peters 6-2 220 Mississippi State FA-’22
TE John Raine 6-2 230 Northwestern PS-’22
FB Clint Ratkovich 6-1 220 Northern Illinois PS-’22
CB John Reid 5-10 187 Penn State PS-’22
OL Justin Shaffer 6-4 317 Georgia PS-’22
OL Tyler Vrabel 6-6 319 Boston College PS-’22
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com