BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia-TCU national championship game
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign 18 players to reserve/future contracts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 18 players to reserve/future contracts Monday, according to the team.

The contract gives the team the claiming rights for the player next season. Only players not on an active roster at the end of Week 17 are eligible. They will count against the 90-man roster when it is announced.

The signings include:

WR Josh Ali 6-0 200 Kentucky PS-’22

RB B.J. Baylor 5-10 202 Oregon State PS-’22

OLB Quinton Bell 6-4 251 Prairie View A&M PS-’22

DL Amani Bledsoe 6-4 280 Oklahoma PS-’22

ILB Dorian Etheridge 6-3 230 Louisville PS-’22

CB Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 Utah PS-’22

TE Tucker Fisk 6-4 273 Stanford FA-’22

CB Matt Hankins 6-1 182 Iowa PS-’22

OL Jonotthan Harrison 6-4 300 Florida PS-’22

WR Ra’Shaun Henry 6-3 190 Virginia PS-’22

ILB Nate Landman 6-3 238 Colorado PS-’22

DB Dylan Mabin 6-1 196 Fordham PS-’22

DB Jamal Peters 6-2 220 Mississippi State FA-’22

TE John Raine 6-2 230 Northwestern PS-’22

FB Clint Ratkovich 6-1 220 Northern Illinois PS-’22

CB John Reid 5-10 187 Penn State PS-’22

OL Justin Shaffer 6-4 317 Georgia PS-’22

OL Tyler Vrabel 6-6 319 Boston College PS-’22

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech needing more from post players4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
21h ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
22h ago
The Latest

Five things learned from Falcons’ win over Buccaneers
5h ago
Falcons’ DC Dean Pees retired to spend more time with his family
8h ago
McKay believes Fontenot, Smith have Falcons pointed in right direction
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
9h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia-TCU national championship game
2h ago
Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top