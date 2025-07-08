Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cousins says on Netflix's 'Quarterback' he played through arm injury to keep Falcons' starting job

Kirk Cousins said on the Netflix series “Quarterback” that he played through pain in his right, throwing arm last season in part to keep from losing his starting job with the Atlanta Falcons to rookie backup Michael Penix Jr_ Cousins said he felt something was wrong right away after taking a hit in Week 10 but did not want to be “Wally Pipped.”
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) works out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) works out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
52 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins said on the Netflix series “Quarterback” that he played through an injury to his right, throwing arm last season in part to keep from losing his starting job with the Atlanta Falcons to rookie backup Michael Penix Jr.

At minicamp last month, Cousins said he realized after last season he wasn't as healthy as he thought he was at the time, citing an ankle injury that affected his mobility.

In the seventh and final episode of the second season of the Netflix show, which was released Tuesday, he said he made the best decision he could at the time after taking a big hit to his right shoulder and ribcage from New Orleans' Payton Turner on Nov. 10.

Cousins was seen in an earlier episode telling training staff on the sideline he bruised his elbow “pretty good” but insisted he was all right and never missed time.

“Immediately my elbow lit up, and I knew I irritated something,” Cousins said on the show. “Had shooting pain kind of right through inside my elbow. My shoulder started to really throb, so I knew right away, like OK this is a little more serious. Once I lost my shoulder and my elbow, I didn’t have many other places to lean on to get the power I needed.”

After appearing on just the Week 11 injury report and none beyond that with "right shoulder, right elbow" limiting his participation in one practice, Cousins threw eight interceptions and just one touchdown pass over the next four games, and Atlanta went 1-3 before turning to Penix.

Cousins said on “Quarterback” he did not want to come out because “You also know that if you sit down Week 10 and take two or three weeks or more to let it heal, you may never get your job back" and referenced Drew Brees’ book about Doug Flutie teaching him never to let his backup see the field.

“That was something I always was aware of: that in this league, if you give someone else the chance, if you want to be Wally Pipp and there’s Lou Gehrig behind you, that can happen.”

Also on “Quarterback,” Cousins also said he felt “a little bit misled” by Atlanta signing him in free agency last year, then selecting Penix with the eighth pick in the draft. He said he might have re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings had he known the Falcons would draft a QB in the top 10.

"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would’ve affected my decision,” Cousins said on the first episode of the season. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high."

Cousins, who turns 37 in August, remains on Atlanta's roster with the beginning of training camp two weeks away. This is set to be his 14th NFL season since being drafted in the fourth round by Washington in 2012.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., work out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, right and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., work out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., work out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins works out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (left) says he was surprised when the team selected another quarterback with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, after Cousins had signed a big free-agent contract. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kirk Cousins felt ‘a little bit misled’ when Falcons drafted Penix

On Netflix's “Quarterback” documentary, Cousins shared some thoughts about the situation.

The Real QBs of the NFC South: Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Tyler Shough?

Which quarterback in the NFL South will keep his team off the merry-go-round of mediocrity?

Pacers executive confirms Tyrese Haliburton won't play next year as he recovers from torn Achilles

The Latest

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Supreme Court will allow Trump’s plans to downsize the federal workforce to go ahead

11m ago

Faith-based camps like those hit by Texas floods are rite of passage for many. They're now grieving

12m ago

Travelers no longer have to remove their shoes during security screenings at US airports

16m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.