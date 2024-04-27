Falcons select outside linebacker Bralen Trice in the third round of NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons selected Washington defensive end Bralen Trice in the third round of the NFL draft Friday.
Trice is 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds. He led the Huskies with 11. 5 tackles for losses and seven sacks. He played in all 15 games last season.
AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs
RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs
TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs
QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs
OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs
DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs
LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs
SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties
SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B