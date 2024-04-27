BreakingNews
Falcons select defensive end Bralen Trice in the third round of NFL draft
Falcons select outside linebacker Bralen Trice in the third round of NFL draft

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws off-balance as he's pressured by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bralen Trice (8) on fourth down in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws off-balance as he's pressured by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bralen Trice (8) on fourth down in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons selected Washington defensive end Bralen Trice in the third round of the NFL draft Friday.

Trice is 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds. He led the Huskies with 11. 5 tackles for losses and seven sacks. He played in all 15 games last season.

