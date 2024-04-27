Falcons select outside linebacker Bralen Trice in the third round of NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons selected Washington defensive end Bralen Trice in the third round of the NFL draft Friday.

Trice is 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds. He led the Huskies with 11. 5 tackles for losses and seven sacks. He played in all 15 games last season.

