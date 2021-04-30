Falcons’ Kyle Pitts: ‘I’m just elated with joy’

On when he believed he would be a first-round pick: “I would say at the end of the year when I started to put some thought in it. Once I declared, I felt pretty happy in myself. I’ll put the money in the pot on myself. I feel like God was going to put me in the best position. I don’t like to read the media, but seeing myself picked first round – ok, that’s a start – now, put your head back down, keep working till the draft day comes, and when that day comes then work to be a starter and be an impact on the team.”

On his choice to play collegiately at Florida: “I would just say during high school I always knew about the SEC. I watched Florida, watched ‘Bama, watched Kentucky, Vanderbilt, all those top SEC teams, LSU. But when I started getting offers and national exposure, I was doing my research on the tight ends at these universities. I felt like I could play in the SEC in Florida. I could get a great education, maybe sit a year or come in and make an impact early. I weighed my options, prayed to God about it, I committed. I stuck with it. I don’t regret anything about it.”

On the Falcons offense and how he feels he can fit in: “I’m just going to be a sponge in the beginning, learning from those guys who are going to be Hall of Famers. To be drafted to their team, to be able to learn from them, see how they go about the game, see how they win, how they go about their business is something I can’t wait to see. Day one, like I said, I’ll be like a sponge soaking everything up, all the knowledge I can, all the relationships I can build. I’m excited for the journey.”

On joining a team that hasn’t had the success it hoped for the past three seasons: “I think this team’s on the rise. Coach Smith is going to turn the organization around. I feel like people may think it’s a work in progress, but I feel like we have a start. I think we’ll be ready to start the year.”

On when he had a feeling the Falcons were interested in him: “I would say they -- how can I say this? They didn’t like overly show it, I guess you’d say. Like all the other teams were, they didn’t -- I can’t describe it. They didn’t give it away, I guess I should say. They weren’t throwing any hints. I was just talking to them a lot, having meetings. I was picking their brains, they were picking my brain. I didn’t have a feeling. I feel like all the conversations went well, all my interview process went well.”

On clarifying that he wasn’t aware the Falcons would select him until he got the call: “Yes, sir.”

On any similarities between Head Coach Arthur Smith’s offense and Florida’s offense: “Just like Coach Mullen, Coach Smith, they love their tight ends. I’m eager to see how they make motions and mismatches in the offense. I’m eager to see how also he uses his all-stars, kind of throw me in the fire.”

On his pre-draft meetings with the Falcons: “The first couple were just relationships, seeing how I am as a person, mentally, physically, just trying to get to know me. Once we started getting into ball, watching film, getting on the board, they were trying to I guess give me a couple plays and see if I could retain them. That’s how it started. In the end it was kind of I feel like going in the right direction because I was maybe hitting on things I wanted to hit, I was showing them that I was prepared.”

On the word he would use to describe the feeling of the call: “Surreal. To get that call, finally just walk across that stage and see my jersey and pick up that hat is something I’ve been dreaming for since I was a kid. Every year when I watch the draft, now I’m in the draft, I’m walking across that stage, it’s mind-boggling. But I’m ready for the new experience.”

On extra work he put in at Florida to work on his receiving skills: “I didn’t really do a lot of practice or individual on the outside. But it really came after practice. That’s when me and Kyle (Trask) got our chance to get the reps that we need from the outside. I just stayed tight end all during practice. Me and him kind of had a relationship. We kind of knew coming from what we already had, what we already knew, we had good timing. It’s pretty good being versatile and having that.”

On the increased value of tight ends in today’s NFL: “I think it’s real special because, like you said, now that the tight end position has started to evolve. They’re being used much more in the offense. Sometimes first read on some plays. To see how it’s changing, how tight ends are a mismatch, it’s kind of hard for defenses to scheme up on the offense and certain tight ends. It’s pretty special to see how the position has come, how it’s changing, will make it interesting.”

On what it will be like to play with WR Julio Jones: “Definitely watched Julio since he was at Alabama. He’s a great route runner. A big, strong receiver. I can’t wait to pick his brain, see how he goes about his matchups in the NFL. It’s a new level. It’s not college any more. You’re going to have to use different tools to beat these DBs.”

On what makes him difficult to defend: “I just feel versatile, being able to do different things, line up in different places, motion, playing the backfield. Someone that you just can’t say he’s just going to play on the left side or right side, just going to play receiver. Just moving around, being mobile, getting mismatches, scoring the ball.”

On whether he played defense in high school and when he began playing on offense: “I played both sides of the ball through high school. But I never kind of liked defense. I was always an offense guy, I always loved scoring. You don’t know what I’m doing, you’re going to guess, and I’m going to win.”

On how he maintains focus day after day in practice: “Practice is important. Reps, reps. I’m a rep guy. I love practice because I know practice is supposed to be harder than the game. Practice is hard, I’ll be prepared for the game. I won’t be winded. I’ll know my assignment, know my opponents. I’ll be ready for all four quarters.”

On his pre-draft meetings with the coaching staff and how he feels they might use him on offense: “We didn’t go that far into depth…I’m eager to see how this goes. I think it will be a great experience.”

On what he feels the biggest challenge will be moving from college to the NFL: “I’m excited for the speed. It’s another level of speed. I’m excited to see how these professionals play the game, match myself against them.” I look up to Travis (Kelce), Eric (Ebron), George Kittle. Those are three guys right now that are representing the position very well. I take some of their things they’re using in the game, add it to mine. Not that I’m in the same league. They just bring it every weekend. Trying to be the best.”

