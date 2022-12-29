ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice Thursday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who missed Falcons practice Wednesday with a calf injury, returned and was a full participant Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) was limited. Tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks (concussion protocol) and guard Chuma Edoga (knee) did not participate.

Also, running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest day) did not practice.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

