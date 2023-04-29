BreakingNews
Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
Falcons draft bio: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Second round (38th overall) – Matthew Bergeron, offensive tackle/guard

Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 318. Arm: 33-3/4. Hands: 9-1/2. 40-yard dash: NA (did not run at combine). 10-yard shuttle: NA. Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches. Broad Jump: 8 feet, 7 inches. Bench press: 225 pounds 29 times. Hometown: Victoriaville, Quebec. Overview: Bergeron moved to the United States from Canada and has played at Syracuse since 2019, handling both tackle spots. The Falcons announced him as a guard, and Bergeron is expected to play the interior in the NFL. He’s considered a strong run blocker – making him a nice fit in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense – who plays with tenacity and nastiness. Bergeron was honorable-mention All-ACC in 2021. He was second-team All-ACC last year as a left tackle. He started 39 games at tackle in college and served as a team captain. Bergeron also participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl. He is the highest-drafted offensive lineman by the current Falcons regime. He’s the third offensive lineman the team has selected in that time, following Jalen Mayfield (2021) and Justin Shaffer (2022).

