Falcons draft bio: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron

Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 318. Arm: 33-3/4. Hands: 9-1/2. 40-yard dash: NA (did not run at combine). 10-yard shuttle: NA. Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches. Broad Jump: 8 feet, 7 inches. Bench press: 225 pounds 29 times. Hometown: Victoriaville, Quebec. Overview: Bergeron moved to the United States from Canada and has played at Syracuse since 2019, handling both tackle spots. The Falcons announced him as a guard, and Bergeron is expected to play the interior in the NFL. He’s considered a strong run blocker – making him a nice fit in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense – who plays with tenacity and nastiness. Bergeron was honorable-mention All-ACC in 2021. He was second-team All-ACC last year as a left tackle. He started 39 games at tackle in college and served as a team captain. Bergeron also participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl. He is the highest-drafted offensive lineman by the current Falcons regime. He’s the third offensive lineman the team has selected in that time, following Jalen Mayfield (2021) and Justin Shaffer (2022).

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES